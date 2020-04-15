DHH reports more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana nursing homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals)- COVID-19 cases have been reported by 124 nursing homes in Louisiana.

According to DHH, 1,320 COVID cases have been reported among residents of nursing homes.

There have been 275 COVID-19-related deaths have reported among residents of nursing home facilities.

These facilities care for thousands of Louisianans, including older people and those with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for complications and death from COVID-19. This does not include other adult residential settings.

In many cases, a nursing home resident is tested and diagnosed with COVID-19 by a provider outside of the long-term care facility. The facilities have begun self-reporting positive cases to the Department of Health.

Due to the volume, the Department is no longer listing individual facilities. The Department continues to work with facilities to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff. Facilities have been given guidance to minimize the spread of illness.

The Department will update the number of nursing homes with COVID-19 cases, the number of nursing home residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Returning to work guidance

The Department has issued guidance for essential workers returning to work post-COVID-19 recovery.