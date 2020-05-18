DHH is now releasing names of nursing home facilities with confirmed COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (DHH)- Nursing homes are required to report positive COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health. The Department is working with each individual facility to increase testing of residents with and without symptoms; to minimize infection; and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The greatest risk for nursing homes is COVID-19 spreading within facilities and among vulnerable residents. A nursing home with residents who have tested positive for the illness is not a threat to the general public.

The Department is following recent CMS requirements and only certified adult care facilities are required to report the information in this report.

This information is as complete and accurate as possible. It will be reported weekly on Mondays. In addition, the Department is sharing aggregate totals for other adult residential facilities, which are not certified. This information will be shared on Mondays through a Department news release.

