Details emerge after student allegedly strikes disabled teacher in Louisiana

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – An 18-year-old student was arrested after allegedly striking a teacher on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Covington High School and now the Covington Police Department is shedding some light on what allegedly happened after the ringing of the dismissal bell.

According to the Covington Police Department, “Upon officer’s arrival it was learned that the disabled 64-year-old schoolteacher, was viciously attacked by 18-year-old Covington High School student.”

The student has been identified as Larrianna Jackson, 18. The teacher went to a local hospital because of “injuries sustained in the attack.” Jackson is facing one count of Battery of School Teacher (Felony).

Officers were able to collect evidence at the scene in the form of a video. The Covington Police Department broke down what the video contains below:

The schoolteacher is seen sitting at her desk where she appears to be talking to Larrianna Jackson

The student is seen punching the teacher

The teacher falls to the ground

The attack continues as the teacher falls and then the video turns off

The Covington Police Department wants to let everyone know that taking part in a Tik-Tok Challenge that involves hitting a teacher will land you in jail. The investigation remains ongoing and more arrests are possible in this case.