Destination Louisiane: Monroe Mardi Gras

MONROE, La. (KLFY)– Mardi gras back in full swing in the twin cities. As of 2022, there are two active crews: the Krewe of Janus and the Krewe de Rivière.

The Krewe of Janus’ parade is held on Feb. 19 and will travel through the Twin Cities.

“We are looking at 55 units total.. that includes floats, marching units, dance groups and bands, which by the way we are excited to announce the ULM Band will be marching with us this year,” says Lacy Milettllo, Publicity Lietuenant for Krewe of Janus.

Janus’ theme this year is Janus goes to Hollywood.

There will also be a pet parade and a children’s parade on Feb. 12.