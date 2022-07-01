NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One day into ESSENCE Festival, rumors were stirring that COVID vaccines were no longer needed for entry. The first mention of this came from the festival’s official Instagram account, where a post stated that a negative COVID-19 test would be a sufficient substitute for a vaccine card.

Hours after the social media post went viral, Festival Organizers rescinded the information and deleted the post. According to Glenda McKinley, President of GMC Advertising, the social post was a mistake.

McKinley told WGNO that an employee was preparing the post in case the policy changed. The employee then accidentally published the information. ESSENCE wants to confirm the original policy is still in effect:

“In accordance with state and local guidelines and public health guidance, everyone is required to show a valid ID with their proof of full vaccination. Per, our current entry policy for ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ attendees must be fully vaccinated for entry into all venues. Due to the nature and scale of this event, we will not be honoring any religious or medical exemptions. Those who fall under these categories are welcome to enjoy the festival virtually on ESSENCEstudios.com”