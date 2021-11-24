Despite high gas prices, Thanksgiving travel expected to surge close to pre-pandemic levels

(KLFY) The higher price of gas apparently has no impact on travel. Some holiday travelers hit the road, while others brave the friendly skies.

News Tens Renee Allen tells us the key words are be prepared.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) expects travel volumes to be within 5% of what travel numbers were pre-pandemic.

Airline customers explain a few experiences:

“Flying wasn’t bad. It was just long waits for the planes to leave.””I just few in from Nashville just the lines have been so crazy this morning.””Get to my gate as easy as possible. I fly into Atlanta. Atlanta is a big airport.”

AAA says gasoline prices are more than 50% higher than a year ago

“It’s pretty pricey but it is what it is,” one road traveler explains.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden announced that the Department of Energy will make available releases of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to lower prices for Americans and address the mismatch between demand exiting the pandemic and supply.

Louisiana Oil and Gas Association President Mike Moncla calls the President’s efforts a Band-Aid approach .

“He needs to have a real energy policy instead of going to our emergency funds if you will, which is the SPR. He needs to take his foot off the throats of the American oil and gas workers,” Moncla stated.

Meanwhile, as gasoline prices soar higher than most would want, travelers pack up to head out for some holiday cheer

“The traffic on the highway is not bad but the traffic when you get into the town seems like it’s more,” one motorist stated.

AAA suggests arriving 2 hours ahead of departure for domestic flights and 3 hours for international.