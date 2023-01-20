FIELDS, La. (KLFY) – A DeRidder teen is dead after losing control of their vehicle and hitting a tree.

According to Troop D with Louisiana State Police, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash near Hwy. 109 and Hwy. 389 around 5 a.m. Friday morning in Beauregard Parish.

Initial investigations revealed a Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on Hwy. 109 when it ran off the right hand side of the roadway due to a curve to the left, traveled back across the highway, and struck a tree.

Aaron Bell Isbell III, 18 of DeRidder sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Isbell was not wearing a seatbelt.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.