VERNON PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A DeRidder man is dead following a crash in Vernon Parish, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E.

Marvin Bolton Jr., 39, of DeRidder, was pronounced dead on the scene, LSP said.

LSP said that around 5 a.m. on March 4, authorities responded to a crash on U.S. Hwy 171 south of LA Hwy 3226.

The investigation revealed that Bolton Jr. was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a southbound vehicle. LSP also said that Bolton Jr. remained in the roadway and was then hit a second time by a southbound pickup truck.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This crash remains under investigation.