Deputy shot during officer-involved shooting in DeSoto Parish; suspect in custody

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in DeSoto Parish early Sunday morning.

A DeSoto Parish deputy was shot and a suspect is in custody, after deputies responded to a call for assistance on Booker Loop in Stanley, La., at around 5 a.m. Sunday, according to DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson.

Richardson said an individual called claiming someone was trying to kill him and deputies responded to the RV where the man lives.

When deputies arrived, the individual was inside the RV and shot through the window with a shotgun, hitting the deputy in the shoulder. A brief standoff took place, but deputies were able to arrest the suspect.

The deputy was treated at a local hospital and released. He is expected to make a full recovery. Richardson said the suspect will be charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, and more charges could be added as the investigation progresses.

As will all officer-involved shootings, the case was turned over to the Louisiana State Police’s Bureau of Investigations