NATCHITOCHES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office received a common call on Sunday evening about someone with a flat tire on Interstate-49 near milepost #130 south.

What was not common about this call was the person who made it.

Major league fisherman and Bass Fishing Hall of Famer Gary Yamamoto , founder of Gary Yamamoto Custom Baits, requested “assistance due to a flat tire on his boat trailer,” according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Image courtesy of Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Benjie Keyser arrived at the scene and helped change the flat tire. Yamamato was then able to continue onto to Florida for a fishing tournament.