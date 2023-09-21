RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY)– A deputy corrections officer has been arrested after an investigation in connection to bringing contraband into Detention Center -3, according to Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Corrections Administration was informed of an incident involving contraband being brought into Rapides Parish DetentionCenter-3 allegedly by a deputy corrections officer.

According to authorities, a cell phone was brought into RPDC-3 by a deputy corrections officer, identified as Krystal Morris Peters, 34 of Alexandria, LA. The cellphone was then given to an inmate, identified as Kenneth Pattum, 33, of Jennings. Pattum is currently serving time for principal to second degree murder.

Police also discovered evidence that Peters had allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with Pattum.

Detectives established probable cause to obtain arrest warrants on Peters for entering contraband into a penal institution, malfeasance in office: sexual conduct and criminal conspiracy. Detectives also had probable cause to obtain warrants on Pattum for possession of contraband in a penal institution and criminal conspiracy, according to RPSO.

Peters turned herself in Thursday to RPSO and was arrested. According to RPSO, Peters has been released on a $1500.00 bond. Peters’ employment with RPSO was also terminated.

Pattum remains in jail serving time for prior charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.