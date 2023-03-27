ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. John’s Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver and passenger of a pickup truck after detectives say the two ran away from a crash scene the vehicle was struck by a train over the weekend.
Although the exact location and time of when the crash happened were unclear, Sheriff Mike Tregre says a trail of blood led investigators to a wooded area away from the scene.
Photos of the crash scene show what appears to be a light-colored, extended-cab Chevy pick-up truck with heavy damage to its front end.
Photos: Truck struck by train in St. John the Baptist Parish
Detectives continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with any information that could lead deputies to the people involved is urged to call the SJSO at (985) 652-9513.
