VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 30-year-old Jonathan R. Naron for Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles. On May 23, 2022, the sheriff’s office Cyber Unit began an investigation into an adult male initiating sexual conversations with a minor online.

Jonathan Naron

According to detectives, the suspect sent sexually explicit photos and videos to the minor over a course of two weeks. Authorities were able to identify Naron as the suspect and have issued an arrest warrant.

If you know the whereabouts of Naron, contact Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies at 318-336-5231 or submit an anonymous tip using the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app.