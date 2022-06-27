ROSELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Ballard, Jr., 35, of Roseland.

Ballard is wanted for charges related to domestic violence after he allegedly “poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on the victim’s face causing chemical burns,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

TSPO says the woman had other injuries as well, including a punctured lung and busted ear drum.

James Ballard, Jr., is charged with 1 count of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, 1 count of Domestic abuse battery – child endangerment, 1 count of Protective order violation, 1 count of false imprisonment and 9 counts of failure to appear.

If you have any information on the location of the 35-year-old Louisiana man, please call the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc. anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245, or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips.