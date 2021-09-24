Dept. of Insurance creates Hurricane Ida relief resource centers in NOLA, Harvey

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) and Sen. Gary Carter say they are creating two temporary resource centers to help victims of Hurricane Ida in Southeastern Louisiana.

The resource centers will be open at:

Algiers Courthouse, 225 Morgan St., New Orleans, La. Monday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Woodmere Community Center, 4026 Post Dr., Harvey, La. Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Trained specialists from LDI’s Office of Consumer Advocacy will help victims understand their insurance policies, assist them with filing complaints through LDI and answer general insurance questions. The LDI asks that all participating constituents bring copies of their insurance policies with them to the meetings. Masks are required at all LDI resource centers.

“We are here for the people of Louisiana,” Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said. “Bring your policies and bring your questions. We’re ready to help.”

“This is a great opportunity for constituents affected by the storm to get much-needed help with their insurance policies from professionals,” said Sen. Carter. “I encourage all those who need assistance to reach out to the Department of Insurance over the phone or visit the resource site closest to them.”

Check the LDI Event Calendar, Facebook (Louisiana Department of Insurance) and Twitter (@LAInsuranceDept) accounts for updates on insurance assistance in affected areas.

Consumers can also call the LDI for assistance at 1-800-259-5300 or file a complaint at www.ldi.la.gov/complaints.