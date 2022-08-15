BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) on Monday (August 15) encouraged locals to pause and take a moment to assess their emotional conditions.

In a post on its official Facebook page, LDH suggested using a few minutes to answer the following questions:

(1) How am I feeling today on a scale of 1-10?

(2) How do I physically feel?

(3) What is taking up most of my headspace right now?

(4) What am I doing to bring myself joy?

(5) What am I grateful for right now?

(6) How have I been sleeping?

(7) How do different situations and people make me feel?

(8) What can I let go of?

Should your answers to the questions above indicate that you’re feeling down, you’re not alone.

According to one survey, from June 29 to July 11, around 23.2 percent of U.S. adults reported symptoms of depressive disorder.

On July of this year, LDH announced the launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which is a new 3-digit number that anyone can call to receive assistance during a mental health crisis.

In its Facebook post, LDH also mentioned that a variety of self-tests that assess depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions are available on Mental Health America’s website.

Click the button below to view the other self-assessments.