Department of Transportation awards $5 Million in ‘quick release’ funding for Hurricane Ida damage in Louisiana

(KLFY) The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) on Wednesday announced the immediate availability of $5 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief (ER) funds to help the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) make repairs to roads and bridges damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made initial landfall in Louisiana on August 29, 2021, as a Category 4 storm.

As Louisiana continued to experience high winds, storm surge and heavy rain, significant flooding caused damage to highway and bridge infrastructure in more than 25 parishes throughout the state, a press release from the DOT said.

The quick release funds, the DOT said, will be used to fund emergency repairs to federal-aid highways and will consist of stabilizing impacted roadway embankments, repairing and rebuilding damaged roads and bridges, including bridge scour, and replacing destroyed signage.

“FHWA will continue to work with Louisiana to provide technical assistance along with the necessary financial resources to make repairs promptly throughout the state and restore vital transportation links,” Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said.

“The Biden Administration is using every lever at our disposal to help the State of Louisiana respond to this tragic disaster—including these emergency relief funds,” said U.S. Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg.

“We pledge to work closely with our state and local partners to help restore and rebuild the critical transportation infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Ida.”