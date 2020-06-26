Department of Health reports 1,354 new COVID-19 cases; 91% tied to community spread

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH)- The Louisiana Department of Health reports 1,354 COVID-19 cases reported to the state since yesterday, bringing the total to 54,769 cases.

The vast majority, 91%, of today’s increase in case growth is tied to community spread rather than congregate settings like nursing homes.

In terms of timeline, the specimen collection date of 92% of these cases ranges from June 19 to June 26, i.e., today’s big increase is not tied to a backlog.

The percent positivity of test results reported to the state is 7.8%; the federal goal is to keep this figure below 10%.

Unfortunately, LDH also reports an additional 26 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 3,077 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

No dashboard update on Saturday

LDH has been informed by Benson Tower management of a planned power outage on Saturday, June 27. This will result in the Department’s servers going down temporarily until the afternoon. For that reason, LDH will not update its dashboard on June 27 and will resume reporting on Sunday, June 28.