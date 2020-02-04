Department of Health investigating after dozens report stomach-related illness after attending ball at L’auberge Casino

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) – Feeling sick after a Mardi Gras ball last weekend?

You aren’t alone.

We’ve heard from dozens of people who attended a ball at L’auberge over the weekend who have developed symptoms of a stomach-related illness.

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed it is investigating, saying in a statement:

“The Louisiana Department of Health is aware of reported illnesses among visitors to L’Auberge Casino in Lake Charles and are in the process of conducting an investigation. In the event that there is a further threat to the public, we will proceed in a manner to protect the public’s health.”

L’auberge General Manager Michael Pendergast released the following statement:

“L’Auberge du Lac is aware of reported incidents of a stomach-related illness among a few guests and team members. The comfort and safety of our guests and team members is always our paramount concern, and we are cooperating fully with state health officials who are looking into the reports. In the meantime, we have stringent sanitation procedures in place. In addition, we are reminding guests and team members to regularly wash their hands and take other health safety precautions. We’ll be continuing to monitor the situation closely.”