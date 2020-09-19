Department of Corrections investigating inmate attack on two corrections officers at Elayn Hunt

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) An inmate at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center is under investigation and charges are pending following an attack on two corrections officers Friday night in a prison cellblock, according to the Department of Corrections.

41-year-old Willie Jones stabbed the two officers with a homemade knife around 9:30 p.m. during routine nightly activities, DOC said.

He reportedly stabbed one officer in the chest and the other in the abdomen and arm.

Both officers have been treated and released from a local hospital, DOC said.

Jones is serving two life sentences for two March 2009 first degree murders out of Bossier Parish in which he was convicted on September 17, 2010.

He had been at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since January 21, 2020 and on Saturday was transferred to another state prison and placed into investigative segregation, DOC said.