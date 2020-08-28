Department of Agriculture starts Go FundMe for animal rescue and relief from Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Agriculture (LDAF) announced it has launched a GoFundMe for animal rescue and relief in light of the damages from Hurricane Laura.

“After disasters like Hurricane Laura, we often receive a large amount of donated items like pet food, animal feed and other supplies from well-meaning individuals wanting to help animals impacted by the disaster in any way they can,” LDAF Secretary Mike Strain said. “Your monetary donations are one of the best ways to contribute to the effort to assist Louisiana pets and livestock impacted by Hurricane Laura.”

The funds collected will be used to provide supplies and equipment necessary to care for numerous pets and livestock by the LDAF and parish governments.

To donate, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ldaf-animal-rescue-relief-fund