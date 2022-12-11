DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana police are on the hunt for a man accused of attacking a woman on the night of Friday, Dec. 9.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department (DSPD), authorities are searching for a suspect wanted for the alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman who was walking along Pete’s Highway shortly before 9 p.m.

Police say the survivor described her alleged attacker as a Black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, which was pulled over his face.

DSPD says the suspect is accused of forcibly bringing the woman to a wooded area, possibly near Gray’s Creek or Pete’s Highway, where there was a mattress on the ground, and attacking her.

Anyone with information related to this crime is urged to immediately contact DSPD at (225) 665-5106.