Denham Springs Police identify pedestrian ‘killed instantly’ by train on Tuesday

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – 39-year-old Kenneth Henson, of Denham Springs was hit and killed while walking on train tracks near Summer St.

The deadly accident took place around 6 p.m. and it involved a locomotive travelling eastbound.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, “train personnel reported to officers that the pedestrian was walking Westbound on the North rail, as if on a tightrope, with his head down and possibly wearing earbuds prior to being struck; he never responded to horn blasts from the train.”

Henson was “killed instantly” by the locomotive which was moving 36 mph when the collision took place.

An autopsy is forthcoming and “his family reported to DSPD that he had been undergoing emotional issues in the preceding days and had expressed suicidal ideations,” according to the Denham Springs Police Department.

The joint investigation included the Canadian National Railroad Police along with the Denham Springs Police Department.