Denham Springs man dies after being ejected from SUV in early morning crash

LSP: "In 2021, Troop F has investigated 37 fatal crashes resulting in 46 deaths."

COLUMBIA, La. (BRPROUD) – 30-year-old Kenterious Higgins of Denham Springs was killed early Monday morning in Caldwell Parish.

The deadly crash took place on La. 849 around 1:30 a.m.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “The initial investigation revealed a 2002 GMC Yukon XL, driven by Higgins, was traveling southbound on La. 849 around a slight right-hand curve.”

The GMC Yukon could not stay on the road and contacted a ditch on the side of the road.

This caused the SUV to roll over and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Higgins was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Kenterious Higgins was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for Higgins as this deadly crash investigation remains open.