Denham Springs High School football player passes away

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The mother of Remy Hidalgo is announcing that her son has died.

The news broke in a Facebook post from Ashley Roberson below:

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10157139964952000&set=a.66357646999

The teen was hospitalized from what the family assumed was a heat stroke earlier this week.

Remy’s aunt, Karolyn Hidalgo says her nephew passed out on the field at football practice Tuesday. When she heard the news of what happened to Remy, who she calls a teddy bear, her heart broke.

His condition started to deteriorate as his temperature spiked. Doctors placed him in an induced coma to save his organs. He was flown to children’s hospital in New Orleans after he started to stabilize.

A candlelight vigil was held for the former Denham Springs High School player on Wednesday.