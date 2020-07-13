Live Now
Demonstrators descend on the Louisiana State Capitol “feeling unfairly’ targeted by the governor’s decision to close bars

by: Michael Scheidt

Deon Guillory

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. Edwards made the announcement about the closing of bars on Saturday, July 11.

Bars will be able to continue curbside service, but this concession was not enough to keep some from disagreeing with the decision.

Some of the people who disagree with the governor’s decision are gathering on Monday at the Louisiana State Capitol.

Picture courtesy of Deon Guillory

The protest has stated small but is expected to increase in size as the day progresses.

The initial protesters say they feel unfairly targeted and would like to know how they can pinpoint cases coming from bars.

