BOYCE, La. (KLFY)– A body was found on Donegal Street and Sycamore Drive in Boyce Saturday evening, according Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO received a request for help from the Boyce Police Department at approximately 5:30 p.m. after the body was discovered. Police said the body of the male subject appeared deceased after finding it heavily decomposed at the location.

The Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office have taken the remains at this time, according to authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be shared when made available.