COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— Officials have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on the North Shore after his body was found inside a car earlier this week. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed that the body was that of 20-year-old Jyrion Dangerfield of Hammond.

According to a report from the Covington Police Department, officers patrolling the area near the city’s recreation complex on De Porres Road discovered the vehicle with the body in the early morning hours, however, the specific time police located the vehicle is unclear.

Police say that they found the vehicle with the body inside it at 4001 De Porres Rd.

Before officials were able to identify the body, an autopsy conducted by St. Tammany Parish Coroner autopsy revealed the victim died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, reclassifying the case as a homicide investigation. It is unknown how long Dangerfield had been dead when he was discovered by police.

Neither a suspect nor motive has been identified in the case. Detectives continue to gather information regarding Dangerfield’s death and the moments leading up to the discovery of his body. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at (985)-892-8500.