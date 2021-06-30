Decade-plus sentence for man after 2nd child porn conviction

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following his second conviction involving child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans.

Bradley Edward Corley, 46, of Marrero was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months on Tuesday.

Corley had pleaded guilty in March to possession of images depicting the sexual exploitation of children.

According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Duane Evans, Corley had been convicted in 2006 for possession of child pornography.

Evans’ release says Corley was charged again after a 2020 federal raid on his home, following a tip to the FBI in 2019.

A forensic examination of several electronic devices seized by agents confirmed that Corley had used them to search for, download and save at least 60,000 images and 1,500 videos depicting the sexual victimization of children, Evans’ statement said.

U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey’s sentencing order includes a requirement that, after the prison sentence is served, Corley remain on supervised release for the rest of his life, according to Evans.