Debate about adding COVID-19 vaccine to required school shots taking place at Louisiana State Capitol on Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Health And Welfare Committee is gathering on Monday at the Louisiana State Capitol.

The main order of business at the committee meeting is as follows:

“In accordance with R.S. 49:968(D)(2), oversight hearing on the administrative rule proposed by the Louisiana Department of Health to amend the state immunization schedule provided for in LAC 51:II.701 to add COVID-19 vaccines to the list of vaccinations required for school and child day care entry.”

This meeting is taking place after Governor Edwards spoke on Friday about the possibility of requiring students in K-12 and higher education to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

When asked about backtracking on the addition of the Covid-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule for students in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards said, “I would have to learn something different then I’ve learned to date.”

Edwards followed by saying, “it is certainly my inclination that the vaccine will be added to the schedule that pertains to K-12 schools and higher ed.”

The Health And Welfare Committee meeting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. in Room 5.