Deadly early morning fire in Maurepas is under investigation

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Maurepas Fire Department was called to a blaze on Herman Berthelot Rd. at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Monday, May 24.
According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, “upon arrival, three structures were affected by fire— an occupied residence, a camper and an unoccupied mobile home.”
Deputies with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal were called to the scene after firefighters came upon a dead body in the residence.
The identity of the victim has not been released as of the publishing of this article.
The investigation into this deadly fire remains ongoing.