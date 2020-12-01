Deadline to register for FEMA assistance for Hurricane Delta Dec. 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) — Renters and homeowners in parishes designated for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Delta have until Dec. 16 to register for help.

Federal assistance includes help for temporary housing, rental assistance and repair or replacement of damaged property.

Additionally, grants may be available to help with other expenses such as medical and dental care, childcare, funeral and burial costs, replacing essential household items, moving and storage, vehicle repairs and cleanup.

Survivors who live in the following parishes that have been designated for this disaster may be eligible: Acadia, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, Rapides and Vermilion.

For more information or to register for assistance:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY at 800-877-8339).

Visit the FEMA website disasterassistance.gov/.

To find a drive-thru DRC you can text 43362 and type DRC and your ZIP Code (i.e. DRC 12345).

To receive a link to download the FEMA app:

Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362

to Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362

to Visit fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app

Call 211 or text 527435837 to 898-211. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service. For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit fema.gov/disaster/4559. Or, for Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6

