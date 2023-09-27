BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Westbound I-10 near Baton Rouge was closed for a time Tuesday evening, with dead pigs scattered on the road near the crash scene, authorities said.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Coordinator Sgt. Landon Groger said that there were dead pigs scattered across I-10 westbound behind the crash scene. The truck hauling the pigs was not involved in the crash and continued westbound. It is unknown if the pigs being loose played a part in the crash.

According to WBRSO, three vehicles were involved in the crash and one person was injured. The extent of those injuries are not known at this time.

Westbound traffic was diverted off to LA 1.

