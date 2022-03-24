UPDATE: 3/24/2022: According to police, the man is identified as 33-year-old Michael Gelfand.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office reported an investigation into identifying a man who was found dead in the Mississippi River on Friday night.

According to the NOPD, a bystander saw the body floating in the water and called the police.

It is still unclear as to how the man died.

There is no further information available at this time.