Dead baby found in Cross Lake in Shreveport, young child also pulled from water

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A baby has died and a young child has been taken to the hospital after they were found in Cross Lake in Shreveport.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, shortly before 11 a.m. Friday crews responded to Willow Point Dr. after reports that an infant had been found in the water.

The baby was deceased at the scene and the young child was taken to hospital with

unknown injuries.

SFD officials say crews are continuing search operations to make sure no one else is in the lake.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.