CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – After the second EBT cloning incident in a week in Calcasieu Parish, The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is taking swift action to address it.

According to the release, “Local police believe an illegal skimming device was placed at a local retailer in the Lake Charles area within the past 30 days. No victims have been identified thus far; however, the investigation is ongoing.”

DCFS has identified 12 victims stemming from a similar cloning incident in Allen Parish last week.

DCFS recommends all EBT cardholders in the impacted area take the following actions: