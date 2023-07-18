CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – After the second EBT cloning incident in a week in Calcasieu Parish, The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is taking swift action to address it.
According to the release, “Local police believe an illegal skimming device was placed at a local retailer in the Lake Charles area within the past 30 days. No victims have been identified thus far; however, the investigation is ongoing.”
DCFS has identified 12 victims stemming from a similar cloning incident in Allen Parish last week.
DCFS recommends all EBT cardholders in the impacted area take the following actions:
- Change your EBT card PIN: Visit www.LifeInCheckEBT.com or call the EBT customer service line at 1-888-987-1117 as soon as possible. Select a PIN that is unique and not easily guessable, avoiding common patterns or personal information.
- Monitor your EBT card activity: Regularly review your card transactions using the LifeInCheck EBT mobile app or by visiting the official website. Report any suspicious or unauthorized transactions immediately to the EBT customer service line.
- Be cautious with card usage: When making purchases, be alert and examine the card terminal for any unusual devices or signs of tampering. Shield your PIN entry from view to prevent potential compromise.