DCFS extending DSNAP hours after “longer than expected wait times” for applicants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services is starting to take DSNAP applications on Monday.

What that means is interviews for those in eligible households. On Monday, it also means a hefty wait time for some local residents.

One look at the comments on the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Facebook page and you will see how many people are struggling to get through to DFCS.

One resident named Mina Davis, made this comment, “11th time was a charm. Finally got through and held for an hour and a half.”

After getting through, Davis said that “the call was smooth. The rep was very helpful and the entire interview lasted about 20 mins. I have the LA Wallet app, so my identification verification was fast.”

Another Louisiana resident, Shauntel Achord, is still waiting to speak with someone. Achord used her landline and got through and then was told about a 106 minute wait time.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services addressed these issues through this statement below: