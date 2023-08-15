AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) — Harper Baker, a first-grader at Oak Forest Academy in Amite, arrived at school in style on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The daughter of a fallen state trooper made her entrance in a Louisiana State Police helicopter.

She was joined by her mother Heather Baker, Louisiana State Police Command staff and air support pilots.

“Harper is a thrill seeker, just like her daddy, so she wasn’t afraid. More nervous, but once we started moving, she was all smiles,” Heather Baker said.

The journey to school was remarkable for everyone onboard.

“Seeing her little face light up was invaluable. She is a happy girl, but sometimes she just hugs me and tells me she misses her daddy. That’s hard,” Heather Baker said.

“On the flight, she talked and laughed and was acting silly. She liked the turns and looked for swimming pools,” Heather Baker said. “And at one point during a brief silence, she said, ‘Mommy?’ I said, ‘Yes toot?’ she just simply said, ‘I love you!’ I looked over at a special major that was on the flight with us, and his face was just as priceless. At that moment, a tear rolled down my cheek. It was a special memory that I will remember forever.”

Harper arrived at school around 9 a.m. and was greeted by classmates, teachers and members of Louisiana State Police.

Heather Baker and LSP provided photos of Harper’s special arrival and of the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 7.

Harper Baker climbing into LSP helicopter on Wednesday, August 9. (Photo courtesy of Heather Baker) Harper Baker getting buckled inside LSP helicopter on Wednesday, August 9. (Photo courtesy of Heather Baker LSP helicopter arriving at Oak Forest Academy on Wednesday, August 9. (Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police) Heather and Harper Baker arriving at school on Wednesday, August 9. (Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police) Harper Baker with Louisiana State Police troopers on Wednesday, August 9. (Photo courtesy of Heather Baker) Students waving at LSP helicopter leaving Oak Forest Academy on Wednesday, August 9. (Photo courtesy of Heather Baker)

“It is truly an honor to extend our support to Heather and Harper Baker. As cherished members of our LSP family, we are committed to standing by their side and we love sharing these life events with them. It is one small way of honoring Trooper George Baker for paying the ultimate sacrifice,” LSP said.

“LSP has proven time and time again that they will never forget us. They have been present at every milestone for my girl and I have absolutely zero doubt that this will continue throughout the course of her life,” Heather Baker said.

“When Heather was initially asked if she would be okay with us escorting Harper to school in a helicopter, she said that she can’t wait to see what we have in store for her high school graduation,” state police said.