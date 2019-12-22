Damaged Carnival cruise ship docks in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — The Carnival Glory has returned to port in New Orleans after striking another cruise ship Friday morning in Cozumel, Mexico.

Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the Carnival Glory pulled in to the New Orleans Port. The cruise ship was originally scheduled to arrive at 6 a.m. according to the port’s website.

As the ship prepared to dock in New Orleans, damage to one of the lower decks was visible at the back of the ship. Exposed wall paneling and a crumpled deck appeared to be the most extreme problems visible from onshore.

Carnival Cruise Line is still assessing the damage to the Carnival Glory and the Carnival Legend, which also returned home to port in Tampa Saturday morning.

In a letter to passengers, Carnival Captain Pero Grubjesic said, “a formal investigation is underway to confirm the cause of the accident, which we believe was due to spontaneous wind gusts and strong currents.”

According to the company, the Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it collided with the Carnival Legend, which was already alongside.

“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel,” Carnival’s statement said.

Videos taken by passengers on-board multiple ships in the area showed the Carnival Glory crashing into the Carnival Legend as it maneuvered to dock.

Six passengers aboard the Carnival Glory reported to the ship’s medical center with minor injuries. None were airlifted from the boat.

Carnival said one guest was injured while evacuating from the dining room, but did not specify the type of injuries reported.

Both ships were finishing 7-day Western Caribbean cruises when they crashed.