D.A. offering immunity for information leading to arrest of FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’from Louisiana

(Constance may have changed his appearance from L to R)

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) Authorities say they believe a man who allegedly murdered his estranged wife in Calcasieu Parish a decade ago is getting assistance to steer clear of getting caught. Joe Constance is on the F.B.I.’s Most Wanted List.

Now, the district attorney is offering immunity in exchange for information leading to his capture.

“We’ve gotten credible information. I think we’ve gotten lied to a little bit,” said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

“Regardless, we are not going to give up, nor have we ever given up, on trying to find Mr. Constance.”

Joe Matthew Constance, 48, is accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife, Mary Duhon, on June 5th, 2011.

“Let us never forget the victim, Mary Duhon,” said Don Dixon, former police chief in Lake Charles. “In a cowardly act, Joe Constance broke into that trailer and murdered a defenseless woman.”

Since the day the crime happened, Constance has vanished.

“This is one of those we’re baffled about how he got away,” said Mancuso.

Authorities say they believe someone helped him escape, and someone is helping him now to avoid capture.

“If someone assisted Joe Constance, in leaving the area, or hiding him, or whatever, if they have information, we are willing to offer immunity to them, for testimony and bringing this fugitive to justice,” said Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight.

However, authorities say they’re getting closer to catching Constance. They say they’ve had some solid leads, but they need help from the public.

A $20,000 reward is being offered from the F.B.I. for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Joe Constance. If you have any information, contact your local authorities or 911 immediately. Constance is considered armed and dangerous.

Click here to see the F.B.I.’s wanted poster for Joe Constance.

