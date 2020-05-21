CVS opens 8 drive-thru test sites in La. as part of COVID-19 response

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (KLFY) — As part of a continuous effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, on Friday, May 22 CVS will open eight new virus test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Louisiana.

These sites will utilize self-swab tests. CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May. Their goal? Processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to a lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

The new testing sites in Louisiana include: