CVS now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — CVS Health announced that it is now accepting walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccines across the country, including 122 locations in Louisiana.

As of May 5, CVS Pharmacies are accepting walk-in vaccine appointments. Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from the time of scheduling, is also available at CVS.com. The vaccine scheduler is updated throughout the day to account for same-day cancellations as well.

CVS Health is now vaccinating in more than 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and has surpassed 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered through its participation in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program and Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Second dose compliance is more than 90 percent at CVS Health locations.