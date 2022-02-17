AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) — A male suspect is wanted after an alleged robbery in the drive-thru of McDonald’s in Amite.

The Amite City Police Department responded to the McDonald’s located at 1220 W. Oak Street on Jan. 31 around 7:57 p.m. regarding a customer that was robbed in the drive-thru.

During the investigation, a male suspect, who was driving a four-door black car, allegedly harassed the victim at the Amite Plaza Casino in St. Helena Parish. The suspect then followed the victim to the McDonald’s, reached into the victim’s car through an open window, and took the victim’s purse. The suspect fled the scene.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or submit a tip option.