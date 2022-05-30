MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began searching for a missing after on Lake Pontchartrain after detectives say a boat capsized on the water.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the STSPO Marine Division responded to Fontainebleau State Park.

An investigation revealed a 31-foot twin motorboat was carrying six adults when a nearby boater said the structure flipped and began to sink.

BREAKING: A 32-year-old man is missing after a boat capsized in Lake Pontchartrain this afternoon. Rescue teams are searching for him now @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/eMGwZ2Iv0J — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) May 30, 2022

Five people were rescued by other boaters prior to deputies arriving, however, an unidentified 32-year-old was unaccounted for.

Deputies, along with teams from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries continued to search the lake for the missing boater near the Mandeville area into Monday evening.

