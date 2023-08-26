LOUISIANA (KLFY)– First responders across the state are continuing to work around the clock, battling wildfires. On Friday alone, crews fought between 25 and 30 wildfires across Louisiana, including in the parishes of Beauregard, Rapides, Washington, Tangipahoa and St. John the Baptist.

State officials are calling the wildfires unprecedented. They’re bringing in every asset they have and requesting more with crews now coming from Texas, Florida and Oklahoma to help. Authorities said they are fighting these fires with whatever it takes and whatever it costs.

“Every man and woman out here on this fire is putting their life on the line to save their community and their family,” Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain said from Beauregard Parish. “It’s 109 degrees out here, and you can feel the heat and the intensity of the fire this far away.”

Already in August, more land than double the size of Lafayette has burned in the state. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, bringing in every asset and everyone they can, including National Guard soldiers, agents with the U.S. Forestry Service, state fire marshals, state police, and local police officers, deputies and firefighters.

“It’s burning very intensely,” Strain added. “Those drops have really made a difference. Now we’ve got dozer crews in there. That’s the last part we have to pinch off on this fire. We probably have 15-18 of our crews here plus the National Guard is here. We’re using air tankers as well as helicopters and the volunteer fire departments and the regular fire departments, we’re all fighting this fire.”

Water drops have been instrumental in containing the wildfires. Super scooper airplanes brought in from other states have been picking up water from the Toledo Bend reservoir to battle the wildfires in Beauregard Parish.

“Air tankers and the helicopters are at work knocking this down, but this is what we’ve got to watch,” Strain said. “It’s moving pretty fast, and you can feel the air picking up. That’s from the heat of the fire sucking air into the fire. So, they’re coming. They’re very close making those drops.”

The wind, however, is working against crews, causing the fires to jump plowed fire lines and state highways.

“It’ll jump a road,” Strain said. “Also, what happens when it’s burning hot and high in the trees, it’ll throw a debris field up to the air. From this fire, they’ve already found embers that are still lit 20 miles away.”

“You wouldn’t be able to put these kinds of fires out without the equipment that we have,” one crew member said. “It’s built, specialized for this with the cages, forestry cages and the plows. They’re made to tear through these woods. It’s rough, but they do a good job, and without them, we wouldn’t be able to put these fires out.”

The state is treating these wildfires as an ongoing emergency. While state leaders pray for rain, crews will keep fighting until they’re put out, bringing in every asset they have.

The good news is there have been no deaths.