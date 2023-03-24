BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For the fourth weekend in a row, crawfish prices went down in Louisiana.

Crawfish prices went down by another $.25 cents per pound this week, according to The Crawfish App. That means crawfish are $1.35 cheaper per pound than the last month.

The Crawfish App highlighted what the new average crawfish prices look like this weekend in Louisiana, Texas and the Gulf Coast.

How much does crawfish cost this year compared to last year at this time? The Crawfish App said that you will pay $.51 cents less per pound this weekend as opposed to the same timeframe in 2022.

“Finding boiled crawfish at your favorite drive-thru for $3.99/lb. or less is easy this weekend and a sack for under $75 total should not be a problem,” said Laney King, co-founder of The Crawfish App mobile app. “While our data focuses on average retail crawfish prices, a quick search on The Crawfish App reveals an abundance of local crawfish businesses selling them for much cheaper than these averages.”

