CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a 1988 rape cold case in Calcasieu Parish.

Dartanyan Breaux, 57, of Lake Charles, has been arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office in connection to a 1988 rape cold case.

On July 3, 1988, CPSO detectives were made aware of an aggravated rape complaint.

The victim said that an unknown man broke into her residence through a window and hit her until she was unconscious.

When she awoke, she said she was being raped.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where DNA was located and collected.

Upgrades in technology since the original incident occurred allowed the SWLA Crime Lab to recently submit the DNA collected from the scene into Combined DNA Index Systems (CODIS), which identified Breaux as a DNA match.

On April 19, detectives located Breaux and he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated rape.

His bond was set at $950,000.