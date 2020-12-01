CPSO: Sulphur man arrested on fourth-offense DWI

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Sulphur man was arrested on a fourth-offense DWI charge after Calcasieu Parish sheriff’s deputies found his vehicle crashed in a ditch.

William L. Doss, 65, told deputies he was attempting to back his vehicle up and turn it around but went too far into the ditch near the intersection of Fred Istre Rd. and Carlyss Dr. in Sulphur. Deputies observed that Doss appeared to have unsteady balance, slurred speech, and glossy eyes. He also admitted to drinking prior to driving.

Doss was unabloe to complete a standard sobriety field test due to minor injuries from the crash. When taken to the sheriff’s office, a breath intoxilyzer showed he was over the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Doss was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on a $12,000 bond with special conditions, including the use of an ignition interlock device and the usage of an alcohol detecting bracelet.