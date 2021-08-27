CPSO: Shelter in Shreveport to open for Hurricane Ida evacuees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A shelter in Shreveport is opening its doors for people in South Louisiana who are evacuating their homes in advance of Hurricane Ida.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shelter will be located at 8810 Jewella Avenue in the old Sam’s building and should begin accepting evacuees by 6 a.m. Saturday, August 28. It will be operated by the state Department of Children and Family Services.

The New Orleans area is under a hurricane warning and some areas have been given mandatory evacuation orders. South Louisiana residents traveling north to escape the weather emergency can receive shelter information by dialing the Louisiana 2-1-1 statewide network. Louisiana 2-1-1 serves all Louisiana parishes and connects residents in need to available resources 24 hours a day.

Sheriff Steve Prator says the Caddo Correctional Center will assist with housing inmate evacuees from the affected area. Caddo sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Louisiana Sheriff’s Emergency Task Force have also been placed on stand-by should they be needed to render aid in south Louisiana.

Ida is forecast to make landfall Sunday afternoon or evening.