CPSO searching for hit-and-run suspect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)– The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that happened on May 19 around 3 p.m. at a convenience store on Highway 27 South in Sulphur.

Investigation say a man driving the truck pictured below backed into another pickup truck that was parked at a gas pump, causing approximately $1,500 worth of damage.

The suspect left the scene and headed west on Dave Dugas Road, CPSO officials say.

Anyone who can identify the man or truck or has any information about the case, is asked to contact the lead investigator, Sgt. Tony Jones at 491-3605 and reference complaint number 20-68303.